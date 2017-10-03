POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Financial markets hit by post-referendum violence in Catalonia
05:32
World
Money Talks: Financial markets hit by post-referendum violence in Catalonia
The crackdown by Spanish police on voters in Catalonia's independence referendum shocked the world. The region contributes around 19% of Spain's gross domestic product. So it is not too surprising that the clashes have also put a dent in financial markets. Investors are bracing themselves for more economic uncertainty if the Catalan government declares independence following the vote. TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Barcelona and Jameel Ahmad, the Vice President of Market Research at ForexTime joins us from Limassol. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?