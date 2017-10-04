POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Facebook tightens scrutiny of political advertisements
The United States Senate is reviewing more than 3,000 Facebook ads that the company said targeted US voters. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social media giant is cracking down on fake news. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it is nearly impossible for the company to regulate all content on its, now enormous , platform. For their analyses Rich Jaroslovsky and TRT World’s editor at large Craig Copetas join us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 4, 2017
