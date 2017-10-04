POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas attack
20:32
World
Las Vegas attack
64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired indiscriminately on a packed crowd with an automatic rifle from the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip hotel. He managed to stockpile a large cache of weapons in his Mandalay Bay hotel room, from where he opened fire on thousands of people at an outdoor concert below as quickly as police reacted to what was happening, they couldn't stop the gunman from killing dozens and injuring hundreds more. This was by no means the first mass shooting in recent US history, but it is the worst. And again it brings the controversial issue of US gun control laws into focus. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?