Uganda’s power play, India’s consent controversy and Humanity on the brink?

Could Uganda give us Africa's next leader for life? As the government clamps down on opposition, parliament considers extending the presidential age limit. Also, an Indian court overturns a rape conviction after ruling the woman refused the man’s sexual advances ‘too feebly’. And are we hurtling towards the end of our species? We speak with historian Yuval Noah Harari who argues the human race as we know it will soon cease to exist. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2017
