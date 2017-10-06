POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ireland abortion referendum
17:13
World
In 2012, a woman was refused an abortion at an Irish hospital because it was illegal. Within hours she died of septicemia. Her death sparked outrage and mass protests across the country, with people calling on the government to overhaul the law. Five years later, the government has finally decided to hold a referendum on the issue next year. But will it lead to the kind of change pro-abortion rights groups have been waiting for? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
