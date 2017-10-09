POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Businesses relocating over independence row
02:28
World
Catalonia Referendum: Businesses relocating over independence row
The Spanish region of Catalonia may declare some form of independence this week, despite vehement opposition from the Spanish government. With tensions high, the local government in Catalonia is not only facing political obstacles, but also financial challenges. As our Europe correspondent, Francis Collings reports from Barcelona, the economic effects of a referendum on independence are already taking effect as major companies relocate. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?