Zimbabwe at a crossroads
15:54
World
Zimbabwe at a crossroads
Robert Mugabe has led Zimbabwe since the country gained independence three and a half decades ago. He's overseen land seizures, famine and economic collapse, and at the age of 93, he still shows no signs of handing over the reins. Zimbabwe heads to the polls next year, and now its politics are dominated by the scramble for succession. Could this election spell the end for Mugabe? Will the opposition capitalise on infighting within the ruling party? To answer these questions, Newsmakers correspondent Sandra Gathmann spent time criss-crossing a country in campaign mode. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
