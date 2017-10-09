World Share

Money Talks: Ethiopia hosts Africa Fashion week 2017

For decades China has been the world's factory for mass-produced clothes but as costs rise there, many top apparel brands want to reduce their dependence on China. Instead, they are turning to places like Ethiopia. The east-African country is hosting a major fashion industry event, to lure clothing companies from overseas, including Turkey. Coletta Wanjohi reports from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world