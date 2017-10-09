World Share

The Trump Presidency: Trump presents immigration demands to congress

In the US, the Trump administration has issued Congress with an immigration wish list. Last month President Trump ended the Obama-era DACA program that allowed nearly 800 thousand illegal immigrants brought to the US as children - known as Dreamers - to stay. Now he's given Congress six months to come up with a plan but Democrats have already said they're unhappy with Trump's latest proposal. Kate Fisher reports.