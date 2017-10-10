POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden’s war games
Sweden’s war games
On the eve of Russia's biggest display of firepower, Sweden put on a show of its own. 19,000 troops took part in the country's largest war games in 20 years. The military maneuvers were supported by NATO. That's an organisation Sweden has long steered clear of, until now, as the government considers joining the alliance. But Moscow has warned Stockholm against that decision, even though President Vladimir Putin promises that his country poses no threat. So, could this be the end of the Swedish policy of non-alignment? And how do Swedes feel about it? Randolph Nogel traveled there to find out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
