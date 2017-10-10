World Share

US-Cuba relations

The White House has pulled embassy staff out of Havana, ordered Cuban officials to leave Washington, and issued a warning for Americans to stay away from the country. It all stems from a dispute that has many people puzzled. US diplomats working in Havana have been struck with mysterious illnesses ever since Donald Trump took office. Is Cuba to blame? And are the gains of former president Barack Obama unravelling? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world