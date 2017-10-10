POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden’s war games, US-Cuba relations and Crisis in the Congo
Sweden, long known for its neutrality, is now flexing its military might. After holding massive war drills, we ask if Sweden is siding with NATO in response to perceived Russian aggression. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump expels Cuban diplomats after Americans in Havana suffer mystery illnesses. Are US-Cuba relations breaking down? And, the UN cuts its peacekeeping budget and urges elections in the Congo. But would that end the violence in the DRC? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
