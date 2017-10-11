US-Russia disputes

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The new US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, has told the Kremlin that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is now at the top of the White House's priority list. We speak with former US ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow about NATO, eastern Ukraine, and Moscow’s growing influence abroad. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
