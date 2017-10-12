World Share

Money Talks: Political uncertainty stifles Kenya's economy

Kenyans will head back to the polls on October 26, 2017 to elect their president. That's after the Supreme Court annulled the last election in August 2017. The main opposition candidate has pulled out of the race. And parliament and the High Court have made new rules governing the election. Businesses have done what they usually do in such circumstances, they have scaled back their investment plans. Mmalegabe Motsepe reports and Jordan Anderson, an Africa consultant firm IHS Markit, joins us from London.