The Trump Presidency: Trump called Iran deal an embarrassment to US
02:38
World
The Trump Presidency: Trump called Iran deal an embarrassment to US
All the signs from Washington this month have been that Donald Trump will not certify the nuclear deal reached with Iran two years ago. The President is supposed to indicate Iran's compliance by signing off on the deal every 90 days. If he doesn't, it may lead to a full American withdrawal from the agreement. Tetiana Anderson has more on the implications of Trump's next move. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 13, 2017
