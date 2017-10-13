US-Iran deal

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump has called the Iran nuclear deal an embarrassment. But allies of the White House fear ripping up the agreement could lead to catastrophe. The US President is under immense pressure. Britain, France, Russia, China and the EU all signed onto the landmark deal. And decertifying the plan could leave the US isolated. But for Trump, his concerns aren't only about nuclear weapons. He says if Iran is allowed to develop a missile programme, that puts Israel and Europe at risk. European leaders don't disagree, but for them, the question is how to proceed? Can they agree on a more confrontational policy? Or will Trump's scorched-earth approach prevail -- for better or worse? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 13, 2017
