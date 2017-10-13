World Share

US-Iran deal, Liberia election and Prosecuting Syrian crimes

Can the Iran nuclear deal survive without the United States? US allies are on edge as Donald Trump decides whether to re-certify the agreement. Meanwhile, will Liberia's Presidential election upend the country's recent stability? And after countless war crimes in Syria, prosecutors get their first conviction.