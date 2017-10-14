POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Interview with Ahmed Al-Maadheed on his painting of the Qatari Emir
03:31
World
Interview with Ahmed Al-Maadheed on his painting of the Qatari Emir
From stickers on people's cars, to the walls of Qatar's exhibition centre and even at the airport, one image more than any other has been circulating in response to the blockade: A portrait of the country's emir. While in Qatar, Miranda also managed to track down the artist behind the viral painting. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 14, 2017
