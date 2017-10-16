POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalia Bombings: Death toll rises in twin attacks in Mogadishu
Somalia's president has declared three days of national mourning, after more than 300 people were killed in two bombings in Mogadishu on Saturday. Hundreds more were wounded when a lorry packed with explosives detonated near the entrance of a hotel. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
