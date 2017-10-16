POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Josep Costa discusses the latest
Catalonia Referendum: Josep Costa discusses the latest
Catalonia's leader hasn't clarified whether he declared independence from Spain in a letter to the central government on Monday and has renewed a call for dialogue. Puigdemont has until Thursday morning (Oct 19) to reverse course if he did. Failing that, Madrid will invoke Article 155 of the constitution allowing it to suspend the region's autonomy and impose direct rule. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
