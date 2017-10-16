POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NFL and the Anthem: Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL
01:56
World
NFL and the Anthem: Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL
The first man to kneel in protest at an American football game is now taking a stand against the NFL. Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the National Football League. The quarterback accuses team owners of collusion because of his protest against racism and police brutality. Giles Gibson reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
