POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Battle For Kirkuk: People celebrate arrival of the Iraqi army
01:31
World
The Battle For Kirkuk: People celebrate arrival of the Iraqi army
Iraqi troops launched an operation on Monday, in a bid to recapture the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from the Kurdish regional government. Kurdish Peshmerga said the Iraqi government would pay a price and called on the US to stop a potential war. But as our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, the US has cautiously reacted to the development saying it will not take sides. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?