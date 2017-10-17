World Share

Money Talks: Behind the Saudi Aramco’s IPO plan

Saudi Aramco said the plan to sell its shares to the public is still on track for the year 2018. The statement follows reports that the company had actually shelved the idea because of low oil prices and financial disclosure requirements. Riyadh have planned to raise 100 billion dollars for 5% of the company's shares. But the key question is what is the company really worth? Let's take a look. On set discussion includes TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas and Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir.