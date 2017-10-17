POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Compass: Witnesses of Stone
26:40
World
In our first episode, we explore the legacy of fascist architecture. As far-right parties make gains in European elections, should we re-examine our relationship with these buildings? We visit Italy and Germany and speak to the people who live in the shadow of these witnesses of stone. Compass is an exploration of creativity and current issues, of artistic design and forgotten stories. In this unique documentary series, Dr Myriam Francois goes on a journey of exploration, speaking to artists, philosophers, architects and musicians as they use their creativity to inspire change, challenge the status quo and highlight injustices. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
