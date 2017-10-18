POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Hawaii judge blocks Trump's latest travel ban
02:00
World
The Trump Presidency: Hawaii judge blocks Trump's latest travel ban
A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, a day before it was set to take effect. The ruling prompted officials to resume regular processing of visas for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. But as our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, White House wants another appeal. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?