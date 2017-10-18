World Share

Money Talks: Investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia assassinated in Malta car bomb attack

A journalist investigating corruption in Malta has been assassinated in a car bomb attack. Daphne Caruana Galizia had been described as a ‘one woman WikiLeaks’. Recent scoops lead all the way up to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his closest aides. Her death drew the spotlight on the Mediterranean tax haven. Mobin Nasir reports on the biggest corruption accusations dogging the EU's smallest member state. Our editor at large Craig Copetas joins us on set for more analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world