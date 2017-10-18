World Share

Out of UNESCO

The United States announced they'll be leaving the UN's Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization at the end of the year, along with Israel. Washington says it's costing them too much money and it no longer wants to support a group that has what it calls an anti-Israel bias. Earlier this year UNESCO labelled Israel an occupying power in Jerusalem. What impact is the US's withdrawal likely to have?