POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU Leaders Summit: Brexit, Turkey's membership are top on agenda
02:12
World
EU Leaders Summit: Brexit, Turkey's membership are top on agenda
EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday. High on their agenda are the ongoing Brexit negotiations, but also relations with Turkey, and whether its bid to join the EU should continue. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?