POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austria’s political future
17:30
World
Austria’s political future
Austria is set to have a new chancellor: 31-year old Sebastian Kurz. His conservative People's Party won the most votes in Sunday's election but not an outright majority, which means he has to choose a coalition partner. There are two dramatically different options. But it's widely expected Kurz will go with the far right Freedom Party, leading Austria down a path that is more euro-skeptic, Islamophobic and anti-refugee. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?