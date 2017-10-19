Money Talks: Iraq invites BP to develop Kirkuk refineries

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraqi government forces retook control of oil rich, Kirkuk. Kurdish Peshmerga fighters had been occupying the region since 2014 and they have derived much of their revenue from its oil refineries. But Baghdad has now asked British energy giant, BP to quickly develop Kirkuk's oil fields. For more, energy expert and author of Saudi Inc, Ellen Wald joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
