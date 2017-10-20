October 20, 2017
07:21
07:21
More Videos
Interview with Spain’s former PM Zapatero
Spain’s former Prime Minister says the constitution may need to be reformed to accommodate the demands of Catalans. Speaking on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero told The Newsmakers that Spain will stay united at all costs. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos