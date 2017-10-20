POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Reverse Migration: Lebanon sees influx of Venezuelan migrants
02:33
World
Reverse Migration: Lebanon sees influx of Venezuelan migrants
Lebanon has a long history of migration to Latin America. But the economic chaos in Venezuela has recently led to a spike in REVERSE migration. New catering businesses and Latin American cultural clubs are cropping up around the capital of Beirut. For Lebanese born-and-raised in Venezuela, it can be a tough transition. Martin Jay caught up with one man, who's struggling with a love-hate relationship with this tiny and complex Middle Eastern country. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?