Guantanamo Bay Art: Inmates art work stirs controversy in US

The works from some unexpected artists are causing controversy even before they go on display. Created by prisoners from Guantanamo Bay, the installation, "Ode to the Sea." features 36 pieces which critics say are too political. Alexi Noelle has more from New York.