US Hurricane Relief: Five former presidents appear at concert
02:16
World
The last time all the living former US presidents got together was in 2013. But they did it again this weekend. As Arabella Munro reports, it had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with service. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 22, 2017
