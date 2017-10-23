What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

The War in Yemen: People volunteer to fight cholera epidemic

In Yemen, the cholera outbreak continues to worsen. But some Yemenis have volunteered to take the fight against the epidemic into their own hands. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world