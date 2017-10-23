POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: People volunteer to fight cholera epidemic
02:01
World
The War in Yemen: People volunteer to fight cholera epidemic
In Yemen, the cholera outbreak continues to worsen. But some Yemenis have volunteered to take the fight against the epidemic into their own hands. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
