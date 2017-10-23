What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

The War in Syria: SOHR - At least 128 civilians were massacred

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says troops loyal to Bashar al Assad retook al Qaryatayn on Saturday. The city is located one hundred kilometres northeast of Damascus in Homs province. The observatory says at least 128 bodies were found scattered throughout the city. Nafisa Latic has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world