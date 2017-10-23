POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: SOHR - At least 128 civilians were massacred
02:12
World
The War in Syria: SOHR - At least 128 civilians were massacred
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says troops loyal to Bashar al Assad retook al Qaryatayn on Saturday. The city is located one hundred kilometres northeast of Damascus in Homs province. The observatory says at least 128 bodies were found scattered throughout the city. Nafisa Latic has more.
October 23, 2017
