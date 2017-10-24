POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: The 'jungle' still home to refugees in Calais
Refugee Crisis: The 'jungle' still home to refugees in Calais
It's been a year since the refugee camp in northern France known as 'the jungle' was demolished. But the area is still a magnet for people trying to reach the UK. With no camp and the burning down of an official shelter in nearby Dunkirk six months ago, nearly 2-thousand migrants have resorted to living in tents and makeshift shelters nearby. Francis Collings reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
