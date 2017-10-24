POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The golden anniversary of Gilbert and George
04:35
World
The golden anniversary of Gilbert and George
They describe themselves as "two people but one artist." They've built an art empire so famous they're known only by their first names. Gilbert and George have been shaking up the art world since they burst onto the scene as outsider students 50 years ago. And now they're celebrating their golden anniversary with a new exhibition in galleries in New York, Paris and London. But as they told Jade Barker they're not ready to ready to hang up their boots just yet. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?