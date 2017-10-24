World Share

The golden anniversary of Gilbert and George

They describe themselves as "two people but one artist." They've built an art empire so famous they're known only by their first names. Gilbert and George have been shaking up the art world since they burst onto the scene as outsider students 50 years ago. And now they're celebrating their golden anniversary with a new exhibition in galleries in New York, Paris and London. But as they told Jade Barker they're not ready to ready to hang up their boots just yet.