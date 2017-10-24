POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK hate crimes
UK hate crimes
According to a new report from the UK Home Office, terror attacks and Brexit could be contributing to a historic rise in hate crimes. Last year saw the biggest increase since records began, with offenses spiking after the vote to leave the EU and each successive terror attack. But some say there hasn't been a surge at all. Could it just be down to more people now willing to come forward? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
