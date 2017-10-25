POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Catalan political leaders prepare to challenge Spanish Prime Minister
Catalonia’s political leaders are preparing a legal challenge for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's decision to dissolve the Catalan government. Regional government spokesman Jordi Turull says appeals will be lodged in Spain's Constitutional and Supreme courts. Sarah Morice reports from Barcelona where uncertainty since the independence referendum earlier this month has taken a toll on the economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
