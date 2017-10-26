POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CAR Unrest: UN chief calls for 900 more peacekeepers
01:59
CAR Unrest: UN chief calls for 900 more peacekeepers
The United Nations Secretary-General has called for 900 extra peacekeepers to be deployed to the Central African Republic. Antonio Guterres is in the country to draw attention to what he calls a "forgotten crisis". Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
