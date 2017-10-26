POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Genetically modified corn now legal in Uganda
02:36
World
Money Talks: Genetically modified corn now legal in Uganda
Monsanto's Roundup is designed to work with the genetically modified seed crops it sells to farmers. Experts argue about the pros and cons of GM crops. Uganda has passed a law that allows GM maize to be grown commercially. However Ugandans are divided about the change, not least because of its successful organic farms. The company sells more than 58 million dollars’ worth of produce every year. Sean Oseku reports from Kampala. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?