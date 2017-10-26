POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalan dream over, Iraq’s Shia militias and China’s new era
52:05
World
Catalan dream over, Iraq’s Shia militias and China’s new era
Spain's prime minister threatens Catalonia with direct rule, plunging the region into political chaos. Meanwhile, the US secretary of state says it's time for Iranian-backed militias to get out of Iraq. And Chinese President Xi Jinping is immortalised in the Communist Party constitution. What does it mean for China? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?