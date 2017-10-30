POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK watchdog investigates probes of hotel booking websites
03:39
World
Money Talks: UK watchdog investigates probes of hotel booking websites
Hotel booking websites are being investigated by United Kingdom’s competition watchdog over concerns that they are misleading consumers and preventing them from finding the best deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said it is looking into whether sites were using pressure tactics into booking rooms. Booking website Trivago says will continue to work with the CMA to explain the benefits it delivers to consumers while Booking.com refuses to comment. Interview with Simon Wilmore, board member of British Guild of Travel Writers. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 30, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?