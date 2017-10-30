World Share

Roundtable: Can comics affect politics?

American comic books have been entertaining and providing a social commentary of the world since 1933. More than eighty years on, what's the state of the industry today? As political as they are entertaining. Comics often reflect the state of the world. A comment on war, world leaders and social change. But is the comic industry managing to stay relevant in these fast moving times? At the Roundtable was Paul Gravett, journalist, curator, writer and broadcaster who has worked in comics publishing since 1981; Hannah Berry, an illustrator and comics creator; Emma Saville, Senior Researcher at Positive Negatives, a non profit organisation that produces literary comics; And Richard Johnston, a columnist, comic creator and editor-in-chief of the comics news site Bleeding Cool. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.