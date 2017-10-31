POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Former Trump aides charged in Russia probe
02:08
World
The Trump Presidency: Former Trump aides charged in Russia probe
The president's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, appeared in court earlier to face charges of money laundering and conspiracy against the US. The pair BOTH entered a plea of 'not guilty.' They've been indicted in relation to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Manafort was fired by Trump last year after, he was accused of having links to a pro-Russian party in Ukraine. His attorney has called the charges "ridiculous". Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?