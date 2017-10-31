World Share

The Trump Presidency: Former Trump aides charged in Russia probe

The president's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, appeared in court earlier to face charges of money laundering and conspiracy against the US. The pair BOTH entered a plea of 'not guilty.' They've been indicted in relation to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Manafort was fired by Trump last year after, he was accused of having links to a pro-Russian party in Ukraine. His attorney has called the charges "ridiculous".