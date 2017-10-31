The War in Syria: Sudanese family stuck in Eastern Ghouta siege

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The Syrian regime has laid siege to the Eastern Ghouta district of Damascus for four years. Troops have been accused of using chemical weapons against civilians. Around 400 thousand people are trying to survive there, including one Sudanese man, Mirsal Ali and his family. Nick Davies-Jones has his story.