POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Crisis: Prosecutor seeking charges for Catalan leaders
02:24
World
Catalan Crisis: Prosecutor seeking charges for Catalan leaders
Catalonia's deposed president has fled to Belgium with five of his senior cabinet members. They left hours before Spain's prosecutor asked for charges of rebellion and sedition to be brought against them. The central government fired regional officals and imposed direct rule over the secessionist region. Sarah Morice reports from Barcelona. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?