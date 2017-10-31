POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Comics and Politics
American comic books have been entertaining and providing a social commentary of the world since 1933. More than eighty years on, what's the state of the industry today? As political as they are entertaining. Comics often reflect the state of the world. A comment on war, world leaders and social change. But is the comic industry managing to stay relevant in these fast moving times? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.
October 31, 2017
