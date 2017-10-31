POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
GCC collapse
The crisis in the Gulf Cooperation Council is nearing the five-month mark, and Doha's rift with most all the GCC member states doesn't seem any closer to being resolved. In fact, some are now warning if a solution isn't found soon, the consequences could be catastrophic. Bahrain has called for a freeze of Qatar's GCC membership, and says it won't attend the next summit if Qatar is there. And Kuwait's emir, who's been trying to mediate the crisis, says we might soon see the collapse of the entire council. So what would that mean for the region? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
